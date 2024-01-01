1 New Zealand dollar to Liberian dollars

Convert NZD to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 nzd
116.42 lrd

$1.000 NZD = L$116.4 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High119.4600120.1400
Low114.7040114.7040
Average117.3011118.0350
Change-2.55%0.19%
1 NZD to LRD stats

The performance of NZD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 119.4600 and a 30 day low of 114.7040. This means the 30 day average was 117.3011. The change for NZD to LRD was -2.55.

The performance of NZD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 120.1400 and a 90 day low of 114.7040. This means the 90 day average was 118.0350. The change for NZD to LRD was 0.19.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 NZD116.41500 LRD
5 NZD582.07500 LRD
10 NZD1,164.15000 LRD
20 NZD2,328.30000 LRD
50 NZD5,820.75000 LRD
100 NZD11,641.50000 LRD
250 NZD29,103.75000 LRD
500 NZD58,207.50000 LRD
1000 NZD116,415.00000 LRD
2000 NZD232,830.00000 LRD
5000 NZD582,075.00000 LRD
10000 NZD1,164,150.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 LRD0.00859 NZD
5 LRD0.04295 NZD
10 LRD0.08590 NZD
20 LRD0.17180 NZD
50 LRD0.42950 NZD
100 LRD0.85900 NZD
250 LRD2.14750 NZD
500 LRD4.29500 NZD
1000 LRD8.58999 NZD
2000 LRD17.17998 NZD
5000 LRD42.94995 NZD
10000 LRD85.89990 NZD