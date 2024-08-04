20 New Zealand dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert NZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 nzd
16.53 cad

$1.000 NZD = C$0.8265 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83830.8489
Low0.81380.8138
Average0.82640.8327
Change-1.40%0.62%
View full history

1 NZD to CAD stats

The performance of NZD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8383 and a 30 day low of 0.8138. This means the 30 day average was 0.8264. The change for NZD to CAD was -1.40.

The performance of NZD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8489 and a 90 day low of 0.8138. This means the 90 day average was 0.8327. The change for NZD to CAD was 0.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 NZD0.82652 CAD
5 NZD4.13262 CAD
10 NZD8.26524 CAD
20 NZD16.53048 CAD
50 NZD41.32620 CAD
100 NZD82.65240 CAD
250 NZD206.63100 CAD
500 NZD413.26200 CAD
1000 NZD826.52400 CAD
2000 NZD1,653.04800 CAD
5000 NZD4,132.62000 CAD
10000 NZD8,265.24000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 CAD1.20989 NZD
5 CAD6.04945 NZD
10 CAD12.09890 NZD
20 CAD24.19780 NZD
50 CAD60.49450 NZD
100 CAD120.98900 NZD
250 CAD302.47250 NZD
500 CAD604.94500 NZD
1000 CAD1,209.89000 NZD
2000 CAD2,419.78000 NZD
5000 CAD6,049.45000 NZD
10000 CAD12,098.90000 NZD