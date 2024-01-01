10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert NZD to AOA at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
5,298,550 aoa

$1.000 NZD = Kz529.9 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High541.8740541.8740
Low520.5240505.4730
Average532.1218527.5152
Change-1.96%4.63%
View full history

1 NZD to AOA stats

The performance of NZD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 541.8740 and a 30 day low of 520.5240. This means the 30 day average was 532.1218. The change for NZD to AOA was -1.96.

The performance of NZD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 541.8740 and a 90 day low of 505.4730. This means the 90 day average was 527.5152. The change for NZD to AOA was 4.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 NZD529.85500 AOA
5 NZD2,649.27500 AOA
10 NZD5,298.55000 AOA
20 NZD10,597.10000 AOA
50 NZD26,492.75000 AOA
100 NZD52,985.50000 AOA
250 NZD132,463.75000 AOA
500 NZD264,927.50000 AOA
1000 NZD529,855.00000 AOA
2000 NZD1,059,710.00000 AOA
5000 NZD2,649,275.00000 AOA
10000 NZD5,298,550.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Zealand Dollar
1 AOA0.00189 NZD
5 AOA0.00944 NZD
10 AOA0.01887 NZD
20 AOA0.03775 NZD
50 AOA0.09437 NZD
100 AOA0.18873 NZD
250 AOA0.47183 NZD
500 AOA0.94365 NZD
1000 AOA1.88731 NZD
2000 AOA3.77462 NZD
5000 AOA9.43655 NZD
10000 AOA18.87310 NZD