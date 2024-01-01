100 Nepalese rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert NPR to TTD at the real exchange rate

100 npr
5.04 ttd

₨1.000 NPR = TT$0.05041 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
NPR to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05070.0509
Low0.05030.0503
Average0.05060.0507
Change-0.28%-0.22%
1 NPR to TTD stats

The performance of NPR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0507 and a 30 day low of 0.0503. This means the 30 day average was 0.0506. The change for NPR to TTD was -0.28.

The performance of NPR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0509 and a 90 day low of 0.0503. This means the 90 day average was 0.0507. The change for NPR to TTD was -0.22.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NPR0.05041 TTD
5 NPR0.25206 TTD
10 NPR0.50413 TTD
20 NPR1.00825 TTD
50 NPR2.52064 TTD
100 NPR5.04127 TTD
250 NPR12.60318 TTD
500 NPR25.20635 TTD
1000 NPR50.41270 TTD
2000 NPR100.82540 TTD
5000 NPR252.06350 TTD
10000 NPR504.12700 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 TTD19.83630 NPR
5 TTD99.18150 NPR
10 TTD198.36300 NPR
20 TTD396.72600 NPR
50 TTD991.81500 NPR
100 TTD1,983.63000 NPR
250 TTD4,959.07500 NPR
500 TTD9,918.15000 NPR
1000 TTD19,836.30000 NPR
2000 TTD39,672.60000 NPR
5000 TTD99,181.50000 NPR
10000 TTD198,363.00000 NPR