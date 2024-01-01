1 thousand Norwegian kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert NOK to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
54,905 xof

kr1.000 NOK = CFA54.90 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.382058.1080
Low54.792954.7929
Average55.716956.6283
Change-4.32%-2.36%
1 NOK to XOF stats

The performance of NOK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.3820 and a 30 day low of 54.7929. This means the 30 day average was 55.7169. The change for NOK to XOF was -4.32.

The performance of NOK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.1080 and a 90 day low of 54.7929. This means the 90 day average was 56.6283. The change for NOK to XOF was -2.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NOK54.90470 XOF
5 NOK274.52350 XOF
10 NOK549.04700 XOF
20 NOK1,098.09400 XOF
50 NOK2,745.23500 XOF
100 NOK5,490.47000 XOF
250 NOK13,726.17500 XOF
500 NOK27,452.35000 XOF
1000 NOK54,904.70000 XOF
2000 NOK109,809.40000 XOF
5000 NOK274,523.50000 XOF
10000 NOK549,047.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Norwegian Krone
1 XOF0.01821 NOK
5 XOF0.09107 NOK
10 XOF0.18213 NOK
20 XOF0.36427 NOK
50 XOF0.91067 NOK
100 XOF1.82134 NOK
250 XOF4.55335 NOK
500 XOF9.10670 NOK
1000 XOF18.21340 NOK
2000 XOF36.42680 NOK
5000 XOF91.06700 NOK
10000 XOF182.13400 NOK