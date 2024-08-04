1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Uruguayan pesos

Convert NOK to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
3,697.29 uyu

kr1.000 NOK = $U3.697 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.80153.8015
Low3.64503.5261
Average3.71043.6799
Change-2.74%4.04%
1 NOK to UYU stats

The performance of NOK to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8015 and a 30 day low of 3.6450. This means the 30 day average was 3.7104. The change for NOK to UYU was -2.74.

The performance of NOK to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8015 and a 90 day low of 3.5261. This means the 90 day average was 3.6799. The change for NOK to UYU was 4.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 NOK3.69729 UYU
5 NOK18.48645 UYU
10 NOK36.97290 UYU
20 NOK73.94580 UYU
50 NOK184.86450 UYU
100 NOK369.72900 UYU
250 NOK924.32250 UYU
500 NOK1,848.64500 UYU
1000 NOK3,697.29000 UYU
2000 NOK7,394.58000 UYU
5000 NOK18,486.45000 UYU
10000 NOK36,972.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 UYU0.27047 NOK
5 UYU1.35234 NOK
10 UYU2.70468 NOK
20 UYU5.40936 NOK
50 UYU13.52340 NOK
100 UYU27.04680 NOK
250 UYU67.61700 NOK
500 UYU135.23400 NOK
1000 UYU270.46800 NOK
2000 UYU540.93600 NOK
5000 UYU1,352.34000 NOK
10000 UYU2,704.68000 NOK