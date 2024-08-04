1 Norwegian krone to Ugandan shillings

Convert NOK to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 nok
340 ugx

kr1.000 NOK = Ush339.8 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High350.6590364.3960
Low335.4810335.4810
Average342.2585349.6799
Change-3.10%-2.12%
1 NOK to UGX stats

The performance of NOK to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 350.6590 and a 30 day low of 335.4810. This means the 30 day average was 342.2585. The change for NOK to UGX was -3.10.

The performance of NOK to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 364.3960 and a 90 day low of 335.4810. This means the 90 day average was 349.6799. The change for NOK to UGX was -2.12.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 NOK339.77600 UGX
5 NOK1,698.88000 UGX
10 NOK3,397.76000 UGX
20 NOK6,795.52000 UGX
50 NOK16,988.80000 UGX
100 NOK33,977.60000 UGX
250 NOK84,944.00000 UGX
500 NOK169,888.00000 UGX
1000 NOK339,776.00000 UGX
2000 NOK679,552.00000 UGX
5000 NOK1,698,880.00000 UGX
10000 NOK3,397,760.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 UGX0.00294 NOK
5 UGX0.01472 NOK
10 UGX0.02943 NOK
20 UGX0.05886 NOK
50 UGX0.14716 NOK
100 UGX0.29431 NOK
250 UGX0.73578 NOK
500 UGX1.47156 NOK
1000 UGX2.94312 NOK
2000 UGX5.88624 NOK
5000 UGX14.71560 NOK
10000 UGX29.43120 NOK