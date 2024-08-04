10 Norwegian kroner to Thai bahts

Convert NOK to THB at the real exchange rate

10 nok
32.26 thb

kr1.000 NOK = ฿3.226 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45773.5099
Low3.22563.2256
Average3.33003.4048
Change-6.71%-4.94%
1 NOK to THB stats

The performance of NOK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4577 and a 30 day low of 3.2256. This means the 30 day average was 3.3300. The change for NOK to THB was -6.71.

The performance of NOK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5099 and a 90 day low of 3.2256. This means the 90 day average was 3.4048. The change for NOK to THB was -4.94.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Thai Baht
1 NOK3.22560 THB
5 NOK16.12800 THB
10 NOK32.25600 THB
20 NOK64.51200 THB
50 NOK161.28000 THB
100 NOK322.56000 THB
250 NOK806.40000 THB
500 NOK1,612.80000 THB
1000 NOK3,225.60000 THB
2000 NOK6,451.20000 THB
5000 NOK16,128.00000 THB
10000 NOK32,256.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Norwegian Krone
1 THB0.31002 NOK
5 THB1.55010 NOK
10 THB3.10020 NOK
20 THB6.20040 NOK
50 THB15.50100 NOK
100 THB31.00200 NOK
250 THB77.50500 NOK
500 THB155.01000 NOK
1000 THB310.02000 NOK
2000 THB620.04000 NOK
5000 THB1,550.10000 NOK
10000 THB3,100.20000 NOK