250 Norwegian kroner to Singapore dollars

Convert NOK to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 nok
30.29 sgd

kr1.000 NOK = S$0.1212 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12790.1288
Low0.12120.1212
Average0.12390.1259
Change-5.24%-2.89%
1 NOK to SGD stats

The performance of NOK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1279 and a 30 day low of 0.1212. This means the 30 day average was 0.1239. The change for NOK to SGD was -5.24.

The performance of NOK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1288 and a 90 day low of 0.1212. This means the 90 day average was 0.1259. The change for NOK to SGD was -2.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 NOK0.12116 SGD
5 NOK0.60578 SGD
10 NOK1.21156 SGD
20 NOK2.42312 SGD
50 NOK6.05780 SGD
100 NOK12.11560 SGD
250 NOK30.28900 SGD
500 NOK60.57800 SGD
1000 NOK121.15600 SGD
2000 NOK242.31200 SGD
5000 NOK605.78000 SGD
10000 NOK1,211.56000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SGD8.25380 NOK
5 SGD41.26900 NOK
10 SGD82.53800 NOK
20 SGD165.07600 NOK
50 SGD412.69000 NOK
100 SGD825.38000 NOK
250 SGD2,063.45000 NOK
500 SGD4,126.90000 NOK
1000 SGD8,253.80000 NOK
2000 SGD16,507.60000 NOK
5000 SGD41,269.00000 NOK
10000 SGD82,538.00000 NOK