10 Norwegian kroner to Russian rubles

Convert NOK to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 nok
77.94 rub

kr1.000 NOK = руб7.794 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.33738.6133
Low7.70617.7061
Average8.04978.2767
Change-6.52%-7.54%
1 NOK to RUB stats

The performance of NOK to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3373 and a 30 day low of 7.7061. This means the 30 day average was 8.0497. The change for NOK to RUB was -6.52.

The performance of NOK to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6133 and a 90 day low of 7.7061. This means the 90 day average was 8.2767. The change for NOK to RUB was -7.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Russian Ruble
1 NOK7.79356 RUB
5 NOK38.96780 RUB
10 NOK77.93560 RUB
20 NOK155.87120 RUB
50 NOK389.67800 RUB
100 NOK779.35600 RUB
250 NOK1,948.39000 RUB
500 NOK3,896.78000 RUB
1000 NOK7,793.56000 RUB
2000 NOK15,587.12000 RUB
5000 NOK38,967.80000 RUB
10000 NOK77,935.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 RUB0.12831 NOK
5 RUB0.64156 NOK
10 RUB1.28311 NOK
20 RUB2.56622 NOK
50 RUB6.41555 NOK
100 RUB12.83110 NOK
250 RUB32.07775 NOK
500 RUB64.15550 NOK
1000 RUB128.31100 NOK
2000 RUB256.62200 NOK
5000 RUB641.55500 NOK
10000 RUB1,283.11000 NOK