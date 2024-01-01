20 Russian rubles to Norwegian kroner

Convert RUB to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 rub
2.27 nok

1.00000 RUB = 0.11327 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 RUB0.11327 NOK
5 RUB0.56637 NOK
10 RUB1.13274 NOK
20 RUB2.26548 NOK
50 RUB5.66370 NOK
100 RUB11.32740 NOK
250 RUB28.31850 NOK
500 RUB56.63700 NOK
1000 RUB113.27400 NOK
2000 RUB226.54800 NOK
5000 RUB566.37000 NOK
10000 RUB1132.74000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Russian Ruble
1 NOK8.82815 RUB
5 NOK44.14075 RUB
10 NOK88.28150 RUB
20 NOK176.56300 RUB
50 NOK441.40750 RUB
100 NOK882.81500 RUB
250 NOK2207.03750 RUB
500 NOK4414.07500 RUB
1000 NOK8828.15000 RUB
2000 NOK17656.30000 RUB
5000 NOK44140.75000 RUB
10000 NOK88281.50000 RUB