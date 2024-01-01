50 Norwegian kroner to Qatari rials

Convert NOK to QAR

50 nok
16.65 qar

kr1.000 NOK = QR0.3330 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34570.3489
Low0.33050.3305
Average0.33650.3403
Change-3.67%-1.04%
1 NOK to QAR stats

The performance of NOK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3457 and a 30 day low of 0.3305. This means the 30 day average was 0.3365. The change for NOK to QAR was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3489 and a 90 day low of 0.3305. This means the 90 day average was 0.3403. The change for NOK to QAR was -1.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Qatari Rial
1 NOK0.33304 QAR
5 NOK1.66518 QAR
10 NOK3.33035 QAR
20 NOK6.66070 QAR
50 NOK16.65175 QAR
100 NOK33.30350 QAR
250 NOK83.25875 QAR
500 NOK166.51750 QAR
1000 NOK333.03500 QAR
2000 NOK666.07000 QAR
5000 NOK1,665.17500 QAR
10000 NOK3,330.35000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Norwegian Krone
1 QAR3.00269 NOK
5 QAR15.01345 NOK
10 QAR30.02690 NOK
20 QAR60.05380 NOK
50 QAR150.13450 NOK
100 QAR300.26900 NOK
250 QAR750.67250 NOK
500 QAR1,501.34500 NOK
1000 QAR3,002.69000 NOK
2000 QAR6,005.38000 NOK
5000 QAR15,013.45000 NOK
10000 QAR30,026.90000 NOK