10 Qatari rials to Norwegian kroner

Convert QAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 qar
28.83 nok

1.00000 QAR = 2.88302 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02341.3509278.970.7947550.929151530.321.53315
1 INR0.012044810.01627133.360140.009572660.011191418.43240.0184665
1 CAD0.74024761.45781206.5070.5883150.6878021132.821.13491
1 PKR0.003584610.2976070.0048424610.002848890.003330655.485610.00549577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Norwegian Krone
1 QAR2.88302 NOK
5 QAR14.41510 NOK
10 QAR28.83020 NOK
20 QAR57.66040 NOK
50 QAR144.15100 NOK
100 QAR288.30200 NOK
250 QAR720.75500 NOK
500 QAR1441.51000 NOK
1000 QAR2883.02000 NOK
2000 QAR5766.04000 NOK
5000 QAR14415.10000 NOK
10000 QAR28830.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Qatari Rial
1 NOK0.34686 QAR
5 NOK1.73429 QAR
10 NOK3.46859 QAR
20 NOK6.93718 QAR
50 NOK17.34295 QAR
100 NOK34.68590 QAR
250 NOK86.71475 QAR
500 NOK173.42950 QAR
1000 NOK346.85900 QAR
2000 NOK693.71800 QAR
5000 NOK1734.29500 QAR
10000 NOK3468.59000 QAR