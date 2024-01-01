5,000 Norwegian kroner to Liberian dollars
Convert NOK to LRD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NOK to LRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.4339
|18.5440
|Low
|17.6905
|17.6905
|Average
|17.9902
|18.1260
|Change
|-3.20%
|-0.02%
|View full history
1 NOK to LRD stats
The performance of NOK to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4339 and a 30 day low of 17.6905. This means the 30 day average was 17.9902. The change for NOK to LRD was -3.20.
The performance of NOK to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.5440 and a 90 day low of 17.6905. This means the 90 day average was 18.1260. The change for NOK to LRD was -0.02.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Norwegian kroner to Liberian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Liberian Dollar
|1 NOK
|17.84420 LRD
|5 NOK
|89.22100 LRD
|10 NOK
|178.44200 LRD
|20 NOK
|356.88400 LRD
|50 NOK
|892.21000 LRD
|100 NOK
|1,784.42000 LRD
|250 NOK
|4,461.05000 LRD
|500 NOK
|8,922.10000 LRD
|1000 NOK
|17,844.20000 LRD
|2000 NOK
|35,688.40000 LRD
|5000 NOK
|89,221.00000 LRD
|10000 NOK
|178,442.00000 LRD