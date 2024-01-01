10 Norwegian kroner to Liberian dollars

Convert NOK to LRD at the real exchange rate

10 nok
178.44 lrd

kr1.000 NOK = L$17.84 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.433918.5440
Low17.690517.6905
Average17.990218.1260
Change-3.20%-0.02%
View full history

1 NOK to LRD stats

The performance of NOK to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4339 and a 30 day low of 17.6905. This means the 30 day average was 17.9902. The change for NOK to LRD was -3.20.

The performance of NOK to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.5440 and a 90 day low of 17.6905. This means the 90 day average was 18.1260. The change for NOK to LRD was -0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Liberian Dollar
1 NOK17.84420 LRD
5 NOK89.22100 LRD
10 NOK178.44200 LRD
20 NOK356.88400 LRD
50 NOK892.21000 LRD
100 NOK1,784.42000 LRD
250 NOK4,461.05000 LRD
500 NOK8,922.10000 LRD
1000 NOK17,844.20000 LRD
2000 NOK35,688.40000 LRD
5000 NOK89,221.00000 LRD
10000 NOK178,442.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 LRD0.05604 NOK
5 LRD0.28020 NOK
10 LRD0.56041 NOK
20 LRD1.12081 NOK
50 LRD2.80204 NOK
100 LRD5.60407 NOK
250 LRD14.01018 NOK
500 LRD28.02035 NOK
1000 LRD56.04070 NOK
2000 LRD112.08140 NOK
5000 LRD280.20350 NOK
10000 LRD560.40700 NOK