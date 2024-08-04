500 Norwegian kroner to Japanese yen

Convert NOK to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 nok
6,691 jpy

kr1.000 NOK = ¥13.38 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.245415.3123
Low13.382613.3826
Average14.401214.6578
Change-12.22%-6.00%
1 NOK to JPY stats

The performance of NOK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.2454 and a 30 day low of 13.3826. This means the 30 day average was 14.4012. The change for NOK to JPY was -12.22.

The performance of NOK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3123 and a 90 day low of 13.3826. This means the 90 day average was 14.6578. The change for NOK to JPY was -6.00.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Japanese Yen
1 NOK13.38260 JPY
5 NOK66.91300 JPY
10 NOK133.82600 JPY
20 NOK267.65200 JPY
50 NOK669.13000 JPY
100 NOK1,338.26000 JPY
250 NOK3,345.65000 JPY
500 NOK6,691.30000 JPY
1000 NOK13,382.60000 JPY
2000 NOK26,765.20000 JPY
5000 NOK66,913.00000 JPY
10000 NOK133,826.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Norwegian Krone
100 JPY7.47242 NOK
1000 JPY74.72420 NOK
1500 JPY112.08630 NOK
2000 JPY149.44840 NOK
3000 JPY224.17260 NOK
5000 JPY373.62100 NOK
5400 JPY403.51068 NOK
10000 JPY747.24200 NOK
15000 JPY1,120.86300 NOK
20000 JPY1,494.48400 NOK
25000 JPY1,868.10500 NOK
30000 JPY2,241.72600 NOK