20 Norwegian kroner to Japanese yen
Convert NOK to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.2454
|15.3123
|Low
|13.3826
|13.3826
|Average
|14.4012
|14.6578
|Change
|-12.22%
|-6.00%
1 NOK to JPY stats
The performance of NOK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.2454 and a 30 day low of 13.3826. This means the 30 day average was 14.4012. The change for NOK to JPY was -12.22.
The performance of NOK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3123 and a 90 day low of 13.3826. This means the 90 day average was 14.6578. The change for NOK to JPY was -6.00.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Japanese Yen
|1 NOK
|13.38260 JPY
|5 NOK
|66.91300 JPY
|10 NOK
|133.82600 JPY
|20 NOK
|267.65200 JPY
|50 NOK
|669.13000 JPY
|100 NOK
|1,338.26000 JPY
|250 NOK
|3,345.65000 JPY
|500 NOK
|6,691.30000 JPY
|1000 NOK
|13,382.60000 JPY
|2000 NOK
|26,765.20000 JPY
|5000 NOK
|66,913.00000 JPY
|10000 NOK
|133,826.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Norwegian Krone
|100 JPY
|7.47242 NOK
|1000 JPY
|74.72420 NOK
|1500 JPY
|112.08630 NOK
|2000 JPY
|149.44840 NOK
|3000 JPY
|224.17260 NOK
|5000 JPY
|373.62100 NOK
|5400 JPY
|403.51068 NOK
|10000 JPY
|747.24200 NOK
|15000 JPY
|1,120.86300 NOK
|20000 JPY
|1,494.48400 NOK
|25000 JPY
|1,868.10500 NOK
|30000 JPY
|2,241.72600 NOK