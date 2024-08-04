1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Israeli new sheqels

Convert NOK to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
347.63 ils

kr1.000 NOK = ₪0.3476 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34930.3557
Low0.32920.3292
Average0.33910.3457
Change-0.49%1.38%
1 NOK to ILS stats

The performance of NOK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3493 and a 30 day low of 0.3292. This means the 30 day average was 0.3391. The change for NOK to ILS was -0.49.

The performance of NOK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3557 and a 90 day low of 0.3292. This means the 90 day average was 0.3457. The change for NOK to ILS was 1.38.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NOK0.34763 ILS
5 NOK1.73817 ILS
10 NOK3.47633 ILS
20 NOK6.95266 ILS
50 NOK17.38165 ILS
100 NOK34.76330 ILS
250 NOK86.90825 ILS
500 NOK173.81650 ILS
1000 NOK347.63300 ILS
2000 NOK695.26600 ILS
5000 NOK1,738.16500 ILS
10000 NOK3,476.33000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Norwegian Krone
1 ILS2.87659 NOK
5 ILS14.38295 NOK
10 ILS28.76590 NOK
20 ILS57.53180 NOK
50 ILS143.82950 NOK
100 ILS287.65900 NOK
250 ILS719.14750 NOK
500 ILS1,438.29500 NOK
1000 ILS2,876.59000 NOK
2000 ILS5,753.18000 NOK
5000 ILS14,382.95000 NOK
10000 ILS28,765.90000 NOK