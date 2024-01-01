50 Norwegian kroner to Croatian kunas

Convert NOK to HRK at the real exchange rate

50 nok
32.06 hrk

kr1.000 NOK = kn0.6412 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
NOK to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66570.6718
Low0.63640.6364
Average0.64790.6554
Change-3.69%-1.06%
1 NOK to HRK stats

The performance of NOK to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6657 and a 30 day low of 0.6364. This means the 30 day average was 0.6479. The change for NOK to HRK was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6718 and a 90 day low of 0.6364. This means the 90 day average was 0.6554. The change for NOK to HRK was -1.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 NOK0.64116 HRK
5 NOK3.20579 HRK
10 NOK6.41158 HRK
20 NOK12.82316 HRK
50 NOK32.05790 HRK
100 NOK64.11580 HRK
250 NOK160.28950 HRK
500 NOK320.57900 HRK
1000 NOK641.15800 HRK
2000 NOK1,282.31600 HRK
5000 NOK3,205.79000 HRK
10000 NOK6,411.58000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Norwegian Krone
1 HRK1.55968 NOK
5 HRK7.79840 NOK
10 HRK15.59680 NOK
20 HRK31.19360 NOK
50 HRK77.98400 NOK
100 HRK155.96800 NOK
250 HRK389.92000 NOK
500 HRK779.84000 NOK
1000 HRK1,559.68000 NOK
2000 HRK3,119.36000 NOK
5000 HRK7,798.40000 NOK
10000 HRK15,596.80000 NOK