20 Croatian kunas to Norwegian kroner

Convert HRK to NOK at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = kr1.575 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
HRK to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 HRK to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.58881.5888
Low1.54891.4807
Average1.56891.5335
Change0.97%4.41%
1 HRK to NOK stats

The performance of HRK to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5888 and a 30 day low of 1.5489. This means the 30 day average was 1.5689. The change for HRK to NOK was 0.97.

The performance of HRK to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5888 and a 90 day low of 1.4807. This means the 90 day average was 1.5335. The change for HRK to NOK was 4.41.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Norwegian Krone
1 HRK1.57503 NOK
5 HRK7.87515 NOK
10 HRK15.75030 NOK
20 HRK31.50060 NOK
50 HRK78.75150 NOK
100 HRK157.50300 NOK
250 HRK393.75750 NOK
500 HRK787.51500 NOK
1000 HRK1,575.03000 NOK
2000 HRK3,150.06000 NOK
5000 HRK7,875.15000 NOK
10000 HRK15,750.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 NOK0.63491 HRK
5 NOK3.17454 HRK
10 NOK6.34908 HRK
20 NOK12.69816 HRK
50 NOK31.74540 HRK
100 NOK63.49080 HRK
250 NOK158.72700 HRK
500 NOK317.45400 HRK
1000 NOK634.90800 HRK
2000 NOK1,269.81600 HRK
5000 NOK3,174.54000 HRK
10000 NOK6,349.08000 HRK