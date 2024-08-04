5 Norwegian kroner to Danish kroner

Convert NOK to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 nok
3.12 dkk

kr1.000 NOK = kr0.6246 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65250.6608
Low0.62350.6235
Average0.63380.6440
Change-4.28%-2.33%
1 NOK to DKK stats

The performance of NOK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6525 and a 30 day low of 0.6235. This means the 30 day average was 0.6338. The change for NOK to DKK was -4.28.

The performance of NOK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6608 and a 90 day low of 0.6235. This means the 90 day average was 0.6440. The change for NOK to DKK was -2.33.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0.62457 DKK
5 NOK3.12284 DKK
10 NOK6.24568 DKK
20 NOK12.49136 DKK
50 NOK31.22840 DKK
100 NOK62.45680 DKK
250 NOK156.14200 DKK
500 NOK312.28400 DKK
1000 NOK624.56800 DKK
2000 NOK1,249.13600 DKK
5000 NOK3,122.84000 DKK
10000 NOK6,245.68000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1.60111 NOK
5 DKK8.00555 NOK
10 DKK16.01110 NOK
20 DKK32.02220 NOK
50 DKK80.05550 NOK
100 DKK160.11100 NOK
250 DKK400.27750 NOK
500 DKK800.55500 NOK
1000 DKK1,601.11000 NOK
2000 DKK3,202.22000 NOK
5000 DKK8,005.55000 NOK
10000 DKK16,011.10000 NOK