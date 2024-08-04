5 Norwegian kroner to Canadian dollars

Convert NOK to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 nok
0.63 cad

kr1.000 NOK = C$0.1267 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12930.1304
Low0.12510.1251
Average0.12670.1279
Change-2.05%0.40%
1 NOK to CAD stats

The performance of NOK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1293 and a 30 day low of 0.1251. This means the 30 day average was 0.1267. The change for NOK to CAD was -2.05.

The performance of NOK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1304 and a 90 day low of 0.1251. This means the 90 day average was 0.1279. The change for NOK to CAD was 0.40.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Canadian Dollar
1 NOK0.12669 CAD
5 NOK0.63346 CAD
10 NOK1.26691 CAD
20 NOK2.53382 CAD
50 NOK6.33455 CAD
100 NOK12.66910 CAD
250 NOK31.67275 CAD
500 NOK63.34550 CAD
1000 NOK126.69100 CAD
2000 NOK253.38200 CAD
5000 NOK633.45500 CAD
10000 NOK1,266.91000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 CAD7.89325 NOK
5 CAD39.46625 NOK
10 CAD78.93250 NOK
20 CAD157.86500 NOK
50 CAD394.66250 NOK
100 CAD789.32500 NOK
250 CAD1,973.31250 NOK
500 CAD3,946.62500 NOK
1000 CAD7,893.25000 NOK
2000 CAD15,786.50000 NOK
5000 CAD39,466.25000 NOK
10000 CAD78,932.50000 NOK