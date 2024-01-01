5,000 Norwegian kroner to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert NOK to BOB at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
3,148.43 bob

kr1.000 NOK = Bs0.6297 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65270.6618
Low0.62510.6251
Average0.63680.6449
Change-3.53%-1.27%
View full history

1 NOK to BOB stats

The performance of NOK to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6527 and a 30 day low of 0.6251. This means the 30 day average was 0.6368. The change for NOK to BOB was -3.53.

The performance of NOK to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6618 and a 90 day low of 0.6251. This means the 90 day average was 0.6449. The change for NOK to BOB was -1.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NOK0.62969 BOB
5 NOK3.14843 BOB
10 NOK6.29686 BOB
20 NOK12.59372 BOB
50 NOK31.48430 BOB
100 NOK62.96860 BOB
250 NOK157.42150 BOB
500 NOK314.84300 BOB
1000 NOK629.68600 BOB
2000 NOK1,259.37200 BOB
5000 NOK3,148.43000 BOB
10000 NOK6,296.86000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Norwegian Krone
1 BOB1.58809 NOK
5 BOB7.94045 NOK
10 BOB15.88090 NOK
20 BOB31.76180 NOK
50 BOB79.40450 NOK
100 BOB158.80900 NOK
250 BOB397.02250 NOK
500 BOB794.04500 NOK
1000 BOB1,588.09000 NOK
2000 BOB3,176.18000 NOK
5000 BOB7,940.45000 NOK
10000 BOB15,880.90000 NOK