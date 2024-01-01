1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Philippine pesos

Convert NIO to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nio
1,570.12 php

C$1.000 NIO = ₱1.570 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NIO to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.59531.6003
Low1.57011.5544
Average1.58501.5846
Change-1.22%1.01%
View full history

1 NIO to PHP stats

The performance of NIO to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5953 and a 30 day low of 1.5701. This means the 30 day average was 1.5850. The change for NIO to PHP was -1.22.

The performance of NIO to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6003 and a 90 day low of 1.5544. This means the 90 day average was 1.5846. The change for NIO to PHP was 1.01.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Philippine Peso
1 NIO1.57012 PHP
5 NIO7.85060 PHP
10 NIO15.70120 PHP
20 NIO31.40240 PHP
50 NIO78.50600 PHP
100 NIO157.01200 PHP
250 NIO392.53000 PHP
500 NIO785.06000 PHP
1000 NIO1,570.12000 PHP
2000 NIO3,140.24000 PHP
5000 NIO7,850.60000 PHP
10000 NIO15,701.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PHP0.63689 NIO
5 PHP3.18446 NIO
10 PHP6.36892 NIO
20 PHP12.73784 NIO
50 PHP31.84460 NIO
100 PHP63.68920 NIO
250 PHP159.22300 NIO
500 PHP318.44600 NIO
1000 PHP636.89200 NIO
2000 PHP1,273.78400 NIO
5000 PHP3,184.46000 NIO
10000 PHP6,368.92000 NIO