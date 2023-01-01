500 Malawian kwachas to Omani rials

Convert MWK to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 mwk
0.166 omr

1.00000 MWK = 0.00033 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:2 UTC
MWK to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86721.0465587.13311.434981.659220.964718.9664
1GBP1.1531411.20675100.4711.654641.91321.1124321.8697
1USD0.955550.828672183.25751.371151.585410.921818.1228
1INR0.01147670.009953120.012010910.01646880.01904230.01107170.217672

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Omani Rial
1 MWK0.00033 OMR
5 MWK0.00166 OMR
10 MWK0.00332 OMR
20 MWK0.00664 OMR
50 MWK0.01660 OMR
100 MWK0.03321 OMR
250 MWK0.08302 OMR
500 MWK0.16604 OMR
1000 MWK0.33207 OMR
2000 MWK0.66415 OMR
5000 MWK1.66037 OMR
10000 MWK3.32073 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Malawian Kwacha
1 OMR3011.39000 MWK
5 OMR15056.95000 MWK
10 OMR30113.90000 MWK
20 OMR60227.80000 MWK
50 OMR150569.50000 MWK
100 OMR301139.00000 MWK
250 OMR752847.50000 MWK
500 OMR1505695.00000 MWK
1000 OMR3011390.00000 MWK
2000 OMR6022780.00000 MWK
5000 OMR15056950.00000 MWK
10000 OMR30113900.00000 MWK