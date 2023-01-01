1 Maldivian rufiyaa to British pounds sterling

Convert MVR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
0.05 gbp

1.00000 MVR = 0.05362 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:3 UTC
MVR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / British Pound Sterling
1 MVR0.05362 GBP
5 MVR0.26811 GBP
10 MVR0.53621 GBP
20 MVR1.07242 GBP
50 MVR2.68105 GBP
100 MVR5.36210 GBP
250 MVR13.40525 GBP
500 MVR26.81050 GBP
1000 MVR53.62100 GBP
2000 MVR107.24200 GBP
5000 MVR268.10500 GBP
10000 MVR536.21000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GBP18.64940 MVR
5 GBP93.24700 MVR
10 GBP186.49400 MVR
20 GBP372.98800 MVR
50 GBP932.47000 MVR
100 GBP1864.94000 MVR
250 GBP4662.35000 MVR
500 GBP9324.70000 MVR
1000 GBP18649.40000 MVR
2000 GBP37298.80000 MVR
5000 GBP93247.00000 MVR
10000 GBP186494.00000 MVR