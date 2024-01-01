Macanese patacas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MOP to VND at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₫3,171 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:43
MOP to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 MOP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,175.34003,175.3400
Low3,157.11003,058.4500
Average3,165.13403,114.6149
Change-0.09%1.94%
1 MOP to VND stats

The performance of MOP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,175.3400 and a 30 day low of 3,157.1100. This means the 30 day average was 3,165.1340. The change for MOP to VND was -0.09.

The performance of MOP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,175.3400 and a 90 day low of 3,058.4500. This means the 90 day average was 3,114.6149. The change for MOP to VND was 1.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Vietnamese Dong
1 MOP3,170.66000 VND
5 MOP15,853.30000 VND
10 MOP31,706.60000 VND
20 MOP63,413.20000 VND
50 MOP158,533.00000 VND
100 MOP317,066.00000 VND
250 MOP792,665.00000 VND
500 MOP1,585,330.00000 VND
1000 MOP3,170,660.00000 VND
2000 MOP6,341,320.00000 VND
5000 MOP15,853,300.00000 VND
10000 MOP31,706,600.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macanese Pataca
1000 VND0.31539 MOP
2000 VND0.63078 MOP
5000 VND1.57695 MOP
10000 VND3.15391 MOP
20000 VND6.30782 MOP
50000 VND15.76955 MOP
100000 VND31.53910 MOP
200000 VND63.07820 MOP
500000 VND157.69550 MOP
1000000 VND315.39100 MOP
2000000 VND630.78200 MOP
5000000 VND1,576.95500 MOP