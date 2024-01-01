Macanese patacas to Japanese yen today
Convert MOP to JPY at the real exchange rate
MOP to JPY conversion chart
1 MOP = 19.33530 JPY
0
|1 MOP to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.5274
|19.5274
|Low
|18.8825
|17.5299
|Average
|19.1462
|18.4633
|Change
|2.40%
|7.54%
|View full history
1 MOP to JPY stats
The performance of MOP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5274 and a 30 day low of 18.8825. This means the 30 day average was 19.1462. The change for MOP to JPY was 2.40.
The performance of MOP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5274 and a 90 day low of 17.5299. This means the 90 day average was 18.4633. The change for MOP to JPY was 7.54.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Japanese Yen
|1 MOP
|19.33530 JPY
|5 MOP
|96.67650 JPY
|10 MOP
|193.35300 JPY
|20 MOP
|386.70600 JPY
|50 MOP
|966.76500 JPY
|100 MOP
|1,933.53000 JPY
|250 MOP
|4,833.82500 JPY
|500 MOP
|9,667.65000 JPY
|1000 MOP
|19,335.30000 JPY
|2000 MOP
|38,670.60000 JPY
|5000 MOP
|96,676.50000 JPY
|10000 MOP
|193,353.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macanese Pataca
|100 JPY
|5.17188 MOP
|1000 JPY
|51.71880 MOP
|1500 JPY
|77.57820 MOP
|2000 JPY
|103.43760 MOP
|3000 JPY
|155.15640 MOP
|5000 JPY
|258.59400 MOP
|5400 JPY
|279.28152 MOP
|10000 JPY
|517.18800 MOP
|15000 JPY
|775.78200 MOP
|20000 JPY
|1,034.37600 MOP
|25000 JPY
|1,292.97000 MOP
|30000 JPY
|1,551.56400 MOP