Macanese patacas to Japanese yen today

Convert MOP to JPY at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ¥19.34 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 MOP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.527419.5274
Low18.882517.5299
Average19.146218.4633
Change2.40%7.54%
View full history

1 MOP to JPY stats

The performance of MOP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5274 and a 30 day low of 18.8825. This means the 30 day average was 19.1462. The change for MOP to JPY was 2.40.

The performance of MOP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5274 and a 90 day low of 17.5299. This means the 90 day average was 18.4633. The change for MOP to JPY was 7.54.

Track market ratesView MOP to JPY chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4060.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Japanese Yen
1 MOP19.33530 JPY
5 MOP96.67650 JPY
10 MOP193.35300 JPY
20 MOP386.70600 JPY
50 MOP966.76500 JPY
100 MOP1,933.53000 JPY
250 MOP4,833.82500 JPY
500 MOP9,667.65000 JPY
1000 MOP19,335.30000 JPY
2000 MOP38,670.60000 JPY
5000 MOP96,676.50000 JPY
10000 MOP193,353.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macanese Pataca
100 JPY5.17188 MOP
1000 JPY51.71880 MOP
1500 JPY77.57820 MOP
2000 JPY103.43760 MOP
3000 JPY155.15640 MOP
5000 JPY258.59400 MOP
5400 JPY279.28152 MOP
10000 JPY517.18800 MOP
15000 JPY775.78200 MOP
20000 JPY1,034.37600 MOP
25000 JPY1,292.97000 MOP
30000 JPY1,551.56400 MOP