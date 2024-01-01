Mongolian tugriks to CFP francs today

Convert MNT to XPF at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ₣0.03307 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:16
MNT to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 MNT to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03310.0331
Low0.03210.0316
Average0.03260.0321
Change1.88%3.89%
1 MNT to XPF stats

The performance of MNT to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0331 and a 30 day low of 0.0321. This means the 30 day average was 0.0326. The change for MNT to XPF was 1.88.

The performance of MNT to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0331 and a 90 day low of 0.0316. This means the 90 day average was 0.0321. The change for MNT to XPF was 3.89.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / CFP Franc
1 MNT0.03307 XPF
5 MNT0.16533 XPF
10 MNT0.33066 XPF
20 MNT0.66132 XPF
50 MNT1.65330 XPF
100 MNT3.30660 XPF
250 MNT8.26650 XPF
500 MNT16.53300 XPF
1000 MNT33.06600 XPF
2000 MNT66.13200 XPF
5000 MNT165.33000 XPF
10000 MNT330.66000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mongolian Tugrik
1 XPF30.24250 MNT
5 XPF151.21250 MNT
10 XPF302.42500 MNT
20 XPF604.85000 MNT
50 XPF1,512.12500 MNT
100 XPF3,024.25000 MNT
250 XPF7,560.62500 MNT
500 XPF15,121.25000 MNT
1000 XPF30,242.50000 MNT
2000 XPF60,485.00000 MNT
5000 XPF151,212.50000 MNT
10000 XPF302,425.00000 MNT