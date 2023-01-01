10 Mongolian tugriks to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MNT to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 mnt
0.93 lkr

1.00000 MNT = 0.09339 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09339 LKR
5 MNT0.46693 LKR
10 MNT0.93385 LKR
20 MNT1.86770 LKR
50 MNT4.66926 LKR
100 MNT9.33852 LKR
250 MNT23.34630 LKR
500 MNT46.69260 LKR
1000 MNT93.38520 LKR
2000 MNT186.77040 LKR
5000 MNT466.92600 LKR
10000 MNT933.85200 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR10.70830 MNT
5 LKR53.54150 MNT
10 LKR107.08300 MNT
20 LKR214.16600 MNT
50 LKR535.41500 MNT
100 LKR1070.83000 MNT
250 LKR2677.07500 MNT
500 LKR5354.15000 MNT
1000 LKR10708.30000 MNT
2000 LKR21416.60000 MNT
5000 LKR53541.50000 MNT
10000 LKR107083.00000 MNT