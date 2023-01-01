1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Moldovan leus

Convert MMK to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
8.66 mdl

1.00000 MMK = 0.00866 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:3 UTC
MMK to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047687.19171.436311.663250.964618.813
1GBP1.1536711.20855100.5881.656981.918791.1128321.7034
1USD0.954550.827438183.231.371051.587680.920817.9582
1INR0.0114690.009941580.012014910.0164730.01907580.01106330.215766

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moldovan Leu
1 MMK0.00866 MDL
5 MMK0.04329 MDL
10 MMK0.08657 MDL
20 MMK0.17314 MDL
50 MMK0.43286 MDL
100 MMK0.86571 MDL
250 MMK2.16429 MDL
500 MMK4.32857 MDL
1000 MMK8.65714 MDL
2000 MMK17.31428 MDL
5000 MMK43.28570 MDL
10000 MMK86.57140 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Myanma Kyat
1 MDL115.51200 MMK
5 MDL577.56000 MMK
10 MDL1155.12000 MMK
20 MDL2310.24000 MMK
50 MDL5775.60000 MMK
100 MDL11551.20000 MMK
250 MDL28878.00000 MMK
500 MDL57756.00000 MMK
1000 MDL115512.00000 MMK
2000 MDL231024.00000 MMK
5000 MDL577560.00000 MMK
10000 MDL1155120.00000 MMK