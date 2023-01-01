1 Myanmar kyat to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MMK to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.04 kgs

1.00000 MMK = 0.04226 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14 UTC
MMK to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 KGS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kyrgystani Som
1 MMK0.04226 KGS
5 MMK0.21128 KGS
10 MMK0.42256 KGS
20 MMK0.84512 KGS
50 MMK2.11279 KGS
100 MMK4.22558 KGS
250 MMK10.56395 KGS
500 MMK21.12790 KGS
1000 MMK42.25580 KGS
2000 MMK84.51160 KGS
5000 MMK211.27900 KGS
10000 MMK422.55800 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Myanma Kyat
1 KGS23.66540 MMK
5 KGS118.32700 MMK
10 KGS236.65400 MMK
20 KGS473.30800 MMK
50 KGS1183.27000 MMK
100 KGS2366.54000 MMK
250 KGS5916.35000 MMK
500 KGS11832.70000 MMK
1000 KGS23665.40000 MMK
2000 KGS47330.80000 MMK
5000 KGS118327.00000 MMK
10000 KGS236654.00000 MMK