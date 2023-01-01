5 Myanmar kyats to Kenyan shillings

1.00000 MMK = 0.07071 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046687.11411.435831.664180.964418.8167
1GBP1.1537411.2075100.5071.656571.920021.1126621.7095
1USD0.95550.828157183.23531.37191.590080.921417.9789
1INR0.01147920.009949590.012014110.01648220.01910340.01106980.216001

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kenyan Shilling
1 MMK0.07071 KES
5 MMK0.35357 KES
10 MMK0.70714 KES
20 MMK1.41429 KES
50 MMK3.53571 KES
100 MMK7.07143 KES
250 MMK17.67857 KES
500 MMK35.35715 KES
1000 MMK70.71430 KES
2000 MMK141.42860 KES
5000 MMK353.57150 KES
10000 MMK707.14300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 KES14.14140 MMK
5 KES70.70700 MMK
10 KES141.41400 MMK
20 KES282.82800 MMK
50 KES707.07000 MMK
100 KES1414.14000 MMK
250 KES3535.35000 MMK
500 KES7070.70000 MMK
1000 KES14141.40000 MMK
2000 KES28282.80000 MMK
5000 KES70707.00000 MMK
10000 KES141414.00000 MMK