10 thousand Myanmar kyats to Icelandic krónas

Convert MMK to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 mmk
664.14 isk

1.00000 MMK = 0.06641 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16 UTC
MMK to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046187.06981.435511.664310.9641518.8213
1GBP1.153811.207100.4621.656311.920291.1124421.7162
1USD0.95590.8285183.23281.372251.590960.921617.9919
1INR0.0114850.009954010.012014510.01648690.01911460.01107260.216164

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Icelandic Króna
1 MMK0.06641 ISK
5 MMK0.33207 ISK
10 MMK0.66414 ISK
20 MMK1.32829 ISK
50 MMK3.32071 ISK
100 MMK6.64143 ISK
250 MMK16.60357 ISK
500 MMK33.20715 ISK
1000 MMK66.41430 ISK
2000 MMK132.82860 ISK
5000 MMK332.07150 ISK
10000 MMK664.14300 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Myanma Kyat
1 ISK15.05700 MMK
5 ISK75.28500 MMK
10 ISK150.57000 MMK
20 ISK301.14000 MMK
50 ISK752.85000 MMK
100 ISK1505.70000 MMK
250 ISK3764.25000 MMK
500 ISK7528.50000 MMK
1000 ISK15057.00000 MMK
2000 ISK30114.00000 MMK
5000 ISK75285.00000 MMK
10000 ISK150570.00000 MMK