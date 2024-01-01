500 Icelandic krónas to Myanmar kyats

Convert ISK to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 isk
7,617.45 mmk

kr1.000 ISK = K15.23 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.374315.3743
Low15.122015.0359
Average15.263615.1962
Change-0.10%1.12%
View full history

1 ISK to MMK stats

The performance of ISK to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3743 and a 30 day low of 15.1220. This means the 30 day average was 15.2636. The change for ISK to MMK was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3743 and a 90 day low of 15.0359. This means the 90 day average was 15.1962. The change for ISK to MMK was 1.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Myanma Kyat
1 ISK15.23490 MMK
5 ISK76.17450 MMK
10 ISK152.34900 MMK
20 ISK304.69800 MMK
50 ISK761.74500 MMK
100 ISK1,523.49000 MMK
250 ISK3,808.72500 MMK
500 ISK7,617.45000 MMK
1000 ISK15,234.90000 MMK
2000 ISK30,469.80000 MMK
5000 ISK76,174.50000 MMK
10000 ISK152,349.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Icelandic Króna
1 MMK0.06564 ISK
5 MMK0.32819 ISK
10 MMK0.65639 ISK
20 MMK1.31277 ISK
50 MMK3.28193 ISK
100 MMK6.56386 ISK
250 MMK16.40965 ISK
500 MMK32.81930 ISK
1000 MMK65.63860 ISK
2000 MMK131.27720 ISK
5000 MMK328.19300 ISK
10000 MMK656.38600 ISK