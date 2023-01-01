100 Myanmar kyats to Icelandic krónas

Convert MMK to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 mmk
6.64 isk

1.00000 MMK = 0.06640 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15 UTC
MMK to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046387.08651.435791.66410.964318.8105
1GBP1.1536711.20715100.4741.656511.919921.1124821.7023
1USD0.95580.828397183.23281.372251.590460.9216517.9781
1INR0.01148280.009952780.012014510.01648690.01910850.01107320.215998

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Icelandic Króna
1 MMK0.06640 ISK
5 MMK0.33202 ISK
10 MMK0.66405 ISK
20 MMK1.32810 ISK
50 MMK3.32024 ISK
100 MMK6.64048 ISK
250 MMK16.60120 ISK
500 MMK33.20240 ISK
1000 MMK66.40480 ISK
2000 MMK132.80960 ISK
5000 MMK332.02400 ISK
10000 MMK664.04800 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Myanma Kyat
1 ISK15.05920 MMK
5 ISK75.29600 MMK
10 ISK150.59200 MMK
20 ISK301.18400 MMK
50 ISK752.96000 MMK
100 ISK1505.92000 MMK
250 ISK3764.80000 MMK
500 ISK7529.60000 MMK
1000 ISK15059.20000 MMK
2000 ISK30118.40000 MMK
5000 ISK75296.00000 MMK
10000 ISK150592.00000 MMK