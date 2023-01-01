50 Myanmar kyats to Hungarian forints

Convert MMK to HUF at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
9 huf

1.00000 MMK = 0.17727 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0464587.09921.435991.66420.9641518.8278
1GBP1.153611.20715100.4751.656511.919771.1122521.7192
1USD0.955650.828397183.2331.372251.590330.9213517.9921
1INR0.01148120.009952750.012014510.01648690.0191070.01106950.216165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Hungarian Forint
1 MMK0.17727 HUF
5 MMK0.88637 HUF
10 MMK1.77275 HUF
20 MMK3.54550 HUF
50 MMK8.86375 HUF
100 MMK17.72750 HUF
250 MMK44.31875 HUF
500 MMK88.63750 HUF
1000 MMK177.27500 HUF
2000 MMK354.55000 HUF
5000 MMK886.37500 HUF
10000 MMK1772.75000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Myanma Kyat
2000 HUF11281.90000 MMK
5000 HUF28204.75000 MMK
10000 HUF56409.50000 MMK
15000 HUF84614.25000 MMK
20000 HUF112819.00000 MMK
30000 HUF169228.50000 MMK
40000 HUF225638.00000 MMK
50000 HUF282047.50000 MMK
60000 HUF338457.00000 MMK
100000 HUF564095.00000 MMK
150000 HUF846142.50000 MMK
200000 HUF1128190.00000 MMK