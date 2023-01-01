50 Myanmar kyats to Fijian dollars

Convert MMK to FJD at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
0.05 fjd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00109 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MMK to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046887.12411.435371.662250.964118.7611
1GBP1.154211.20805100.5451.656481.91831.1127721.651
1USD0.95530.82778183.2291.37121.587930.921117.9223
1INR0.01147790.009945820.01201510.0164750.01907910.01106710.215337

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Fijian Dollar
1 MMK0.00109 FJD
5 MMK0.00544 FJD
10 MMK0.01089 FJD
20 MMK0.02177 FJD
50 MMK0.05443 FJD
100 MMK0.10886 FJD
250 MMK0.27214 FJD
500 MMK0.54428 FJD
1000 MMK1.08856 FJD
2000 MMK2.17712 FJD
5000 MMK5.44280 FJD
10000 MMK10.88560 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 FJD918.64500 MMK
5 FJD4593.22500 MMK
10 FJD9186.45000 MMK
20 FJD18372.90000 MMK
50 FJD45932.25000 MMK
100 FJD91864.50000 MMK
250 FJD229661.25000 MMK
500 FJD459322.50000 MMK
1000 FJD918645.00000 MMK
2000 FJD1837290.00000 MMK
5000 FJD4593225.00000 MMK
10000 FJD9186450.00000 MMK