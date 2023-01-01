1 Myanmar kyat to Djiboutian francs

1.00000 MMK = 0.08479 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39 UTC
MMK to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 DJF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Djiboutian Franc
1 MMK0.08479 DJF
5 MMK0.42393 DJF
10 MMK0.84786 DJF
20 MMK1.69571 DJF
50 MMK4.23929 DJF
100 MMK8.47857 DJF
250 MMK21.19643 DJF
500 MMK42.39285 DJF
1000 MMK84.78570 DJF
2000 MMK169.57140 DJF
5000 MMK423.92850 DJF
10000 MMK847.85700 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 DJF11.79440 MMK
5 DJF58.97200 MMK
10 DJF117.94400 MMK
20 DJF235.88800 MMK
50 DJF589.72000 MMK
100 DJF1179.44000 MMK
250 DJF2948.60000 MMK
500 DJF5897.20000 MMK
1000 DJF11794.40000 MMK
2000 DJF23588.80000 MMK
5000 DJF58972.00000 MMK
10000 DJF117944.00000 MMK