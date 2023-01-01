5000 Myanmar kyats to Brunei dollars

Convert MMK to BND at the real exchange rate

5,000 mmk
3.27 bnd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00065 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.047187.13511.435681.661140.964218.7374
1GBP1.1540711.2085100.5661.656971.917191.1127521.6256
1USD0.9550.827472183.21561.37111.586420.920717.8946
1INR0.01147640.009943710.01201710.01647650.0190640.0110640.215039

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Brunei Dollar
1 MMK0.00065 BND
5 MMK0.00327 BND
10 MMK0.00654 BND
20 MMK0.01308 BND
50 MMK0.03270 BND
100 MMK0.06539 BND
250 MMK0.16348 BND
500 MMK0.32696 BND
1000 MMK0.65393 BND
2000 MMK1.30786 BND
5000 MMK3.26965 BND
10000 MMK6.53929 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 BND1529.22000 MMK
5 BND7646.10000 MMK
10 BND15292.20000 MMK
20 BND30584.40000 MMK
50 BND76461.00000 MMK
100 BND152922.00000 MMK
250 BND382305.00000 MMK
500 BND764610.00000 MMK
1000 BND1529220.00000 MMK
2000 BND3058440.00000 MMK
5000 BND7646100.00000 MMK
10000 BND15292200.00000 MMK