5 Myanmar kyats to Australian dollars

Convert MMK to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.00 aud

1.00000 MMK = 0.00076 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046987.11971.435721.660820.963918.7427
1GBP1.154211.20835100.5551.657131.916951.1125321.6331
1USD0.95520.827575183.21681.37141.586420.920817.903
1INR0.01147850.00994480.012016810.01647980.01906370.01106510.215137

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Australian Dollar
1 MMK0.00076 AUD
5 MMK0.00378 AUD
10 MMK0.00755 AUD
20 MMK0.01511 AUD
50 MMK0.03777 AUD
100 MMK0.07554 AUD
250 MMK0.18886 AUD
500 MMK0.37772 AUD
1000 MMK0.75544 AUD
2000 MMK1.51088 AUD
5000 MMK3.77719 AUD
10000 MMK7.55438 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 AUD1323.74000 MMK
5 AUD6618.70000 MMK
10 AUD13237.40000 MMK
20 AUD26474.80000 MMK
50 AUD66187.00000 MMK
100 AUD132374.00000 MMK
250 AUD330935.00000 MMK
500 AUD661870.00000 MMK
1000 AUD1323740.00000 MMK
2000 AUD2647480.00000 MMK
5000 AUD6618700.00000 MMK
10000 AUD13237400.00000 MMK