1 Australian dollar to Myanmar kyats

Convert AUD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 aud
1,350.83 mmk

1.00000 AUD = 1350.83000 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14 UTC
AUD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 AUD1350.83000 MMK
5 AUD6754.15000 MMK
10 AUD13508.30000 MMK
20 AUD27016.60000 MMK
50 AUD67541.50000 MMK
100 AUD135083.00000 MMK
250 AUD337707.50000 MMK
500 AUD675415.00000 MMK
1000 AUD1350830.00000 MMK
2000 AUD2701660.00000 MMK
5000 AUD6754150.00000 MMK
10000 AUD13508300.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Australian Dollar
1 MMK0.00074 AUD
5 MMK0.00370 AUD
10 MMK0.00740 AUD
20 MMK0.01481 AUD
50 MMK0.03701 AUD
100 MMK0.07403 AUD
250 MMK0.18507 AUD
500 MMK0.37014 AUD
1000 MMK0.74029 AUD
2000 MMK1.48058 AUD
5000 MMK3.70144 AUD
10000 MMK7.40288 AUD