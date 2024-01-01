1 thousand Macedonian denars to Indian rupees
Convert MKD to INR at the real exchange rate
MKD to INR conversion chart
1 MKD = 1.44353 INR
0
|1 MKD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.4928
|1.5230
|Low
|1.4431
|1.4431
|Average
|1.4682
|1.4931
|Change
|-2.30%
|-4.77%
1 MKD to INR stats
The performance of MKD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4928 and a 30 day low of 1.4431. This means the 30 day average was 1.4682. The change for MKD to INR was -2.30.
The performance of MKD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5230 and a 90 day low of 1.4431. This means the 90 day average was 1.4931. The change for MKD to INR was -4.77.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macedonian Denar
|1 INR
|0.69275 MKD
|5 INR
|3.46374 MKD
|10 INR
|6.92748 MKD
|20 INR
|13.85496 MKD
|50 INR
|34.63740 MKD
|100 INR
|69.27480 MKD
|250 INR
|173.18700 MKD
|300 INR
|207.82440 MKD
|500 INR
|346.37400 MKD
|600 INR
|415.64880 MKD
|1000 INR
|692.74800 MKD
|2000 INR
|1,385.49600 MKD
|5000 INR
|3,463.74000 MKD
|10000 INR
|6,927.48000 MKD
|25000 INR
|17,318.70000 MKD
|50000 INR
|34,637.40000 MKD
|100000 INR
|69,274.80000 MKD
|1000000 INR
|692,748.00000 MKD
|1000000000 INR
|692,748,000.00000 MKD