10 Macedonian denars to Swiss francs

Convert MKD to CHF at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = SFr.0.01510 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 MKD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01530.0155
Low0.01510.0151
Average0.01520.0153
Change-0.70%-1.50%
View full history

1 MKD to CHF stats

The performance of MKD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.0151. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for MKD to CHF was -0.70.

The performance of MKD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0155 and a 90 day low of 0.0151. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for MKD to CHF was -1.50.

Track market ratesView MKD to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1141.3970.9481.7011.3431.5360.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96510.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1051.47411.7941.4161.620.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swiss Franc
1 MKD0.01510 CHF
5 MKD0.07551 CHF
10 MKD0.15103 CHF
20 MKD0.30205 CHF
50 MKD0.75513 CHF
100 MKD1.51026 CHF
250 MKD3.77565 CHF
500 MKD7.55130 CHF
1000 MKD15.10260 CHF
2000 MKD30.20520 CHF
5000 MKD75.51300 CHF
10000 MKD151.02600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macedonian Denar
1 CHF66.21370 MKD
5 CHF331.06850 MKD
10 CHF662.13700 MKD
20 CHF1,324.27400 MKD
50 CHF3,310.68500 MKD
100 CHF6,621.37000 MKD
250 CHF16,553.42500 MKD
500 CHF33,106.85000 MKD
1000 CHF66,213.70000 MKD
2000 CHF132,427.40000 MKD
5000 CHF331,068.50000 MKD
10000 CHF662,137.00000 MKD