5000 Swiss francs to Macedonian denars

Convert CHF to MKD at the real exchange rate

5000 chf
316894 mkd

1.00000 CHF = 63.37880 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056987.75971.435061.644850.968118.3932
1GBP1.1536711.21925101.241.65551.897521.1168721.2186
1USD0.946150.820176183.0351.35781.55630.91617.403
1INR0.01139480.009877480.012043110.01635210.01874270.01103150.209586

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macedonian Denar
1 CHF63.37880 MKD
5 CHF316.89400 MKD
10 CHF633.78800 MKD
20 CHF1267.57600 MKD
50 CHF3168.94000 MKD
100 CHF6337.88000 MKD
250 CHF15844.70000 MKD
500 CHF31689.40000 MKD
1000 CHF63378.80000 MKD
2000 CHF126757.60000 MKD
5000 CHF316894.00000 MKD
10000 CHF633788.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swiss Franc
1 MKD0.01578 CHF
5 MKD0.07889 CHF
10 MKD0.15778 CHF
20 MKD0.31556 CHF
50 MKD0.78890 CHF
100 MKD1.57781 CHF
250 MKD3.94453 CHF
500 MKD7.88905 CHF
1000 MKD15.77810 CHF
2000 MKD31.55620 CHF
5000 MKD78.89050 CHF
10000 MKD157.78100 CHF