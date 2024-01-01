50 Malagasy ariaries to Samoan talas

Convert MGA to WST at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = WS$0.0005917 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
MGA to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 MGA to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-0.36%-0.82%
1 MGA to WST stats

The performance of MGA to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for MGA to WST was -0.36.

The performance of MGA to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for MGA to WST was -0.82.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Samoan Tala
1 MGA0.00059 WST
5 MGA0.00296 WST
10 MGA0.00592 WST
20 MGA0.01183 WST
50 MGA0.02958 WST
100 MGA0.05917 WST
250 MGA0.14791 WST
500 MGA0.29583 WST
1000 MGA0.59165 WST
2000 MGA1.18331 WST
5000 MGA2.95827 WST
10000 MGA5.91654 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malagasy Ariary
1 WST1,690.18000 MGA
5 WST8,450.90000 MGA
10 WST16,901.80000 MGA
20 WST33,803.60000 MGA
50 WST84,509.00000 MGA
100 WST169,018.00000 MGA
250 WST422,545.00000 MGA
500 WST845,090.00000 MGA
1000 WST1,690,180.00000 MGA
2000 WST3,380,360.00000 MGA
5000 WST8,450,900.00000 MGA
10000 WST16,901,800.00000 MGA