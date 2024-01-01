20 Malagasy ariaries to Vietnamese dongs

Convert MGA to VND at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₫5.478 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
MGA to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 MGA to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.55035.5503
Low5.45705.4180
Average5.49415.4638
Change-1.23%-0.16%
1 MGA to VND stats

The performance of MGA to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5503 and a 30 day low of 5.4570. This means the 30 day average was 5.4941. The change for MGA to VND was -1.23.

The performance of MGA to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5503 and a 90 day low of 5.4180. This means the 90 day average was 5.4638. The change for MGA to VND was -0.16.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Vietnamese Dong
1 MGA5.47757 VND
5 MGA27.38785 VND
10 MGA54.77570 VND
20 MGA109.55140 VND
50 MGA273.87850 VND
100 MGA547.75700 VND
250 MGA1,369.39250 VND
500 MGA2,738.78500 VND
1000 MGA5,477.57000 VND
2000 MGA10,955.14000 VND
5000 MGA27,387.85000 VND
10000 MGA54,775.70000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malagasy Ariary
1000 VND182.56300 MGA
2000 VND365.12600 MGA
5000 VND912.81500 MGA
10000 VND1,825.63000 MGA
20000 VND3,651.26000 MGA
50000 VND9,128.15000 MGA
100000 VND18,256.30000 MGA
200000 VND36,512.60000 MGA
500000 VND91,281.50000 MGA
1000000 VND182,563.00000 MGA
2000000 VND365,126.00000 MGA
5000000 VND912,815.00000 MGA