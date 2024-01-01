100 Malagasy ariaries to Kenyan shillings

Convert MGA to KES at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Ksh0.02792 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 MGA to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02820.0286
Low0.02770.0277
Average0.02800.0282
Change-0.80%-1.42%
1 MGA to KES stats

The performance of MGA to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0282 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for MGA to KES was -0.80.

The performance of MGA to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0286 and a 90 day low of 0.0277. This means the 90 day average was 0.0282. The change for MGA to KES was -1.42.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kenyan Shilling
1 MGA0.02792 KES
5 MGA0.13960 KES
10 MGA0.27919 KES
20 MGA0.55839 KES
50 MGA1.39597 KES
100 MGA2.79193 KES
250 MGA6.97983 KES
500 MGA13.95965 KES
1000 MGA27.91930 KES
2000 MGA55.83860 KES
5000 MGA139.59650 KES
10000 MGA279.19300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 KES35.81750 MGA
5 KES179.08750 MGA
10 KES358.17500 MGA
20 KES716.35000 MGA
50 KES1,790.87500 MGA
100 KES3,581.75000 MGA
250 KES8,954.37500 MGA
500 KES17,908.75000 MGA
1000 KES35,817.50000 MGA
2000 KES71,635.00000 MGA
5000 KES179,087.50000 MGA
10000 KES358,175.00000 MGA