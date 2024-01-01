Malagasy ariaries to Japanese yen today
Convert MGA to JPY at the real exchange rate
MGA to JPY conversion chart
1 MGA = 0.03341 JPY
0
|1 MGA to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0337
|0.0337
|Low
|0.0329
|0.0311
|Average
|0.0332
|0.0324
|Change
|1.27%
|5.37%
1 MGA to JPY stats
The performance of MGA to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0337 and a 30 day low of 0.0329. This means the 30 day average was 0.0332. The change for MGA to JPY was 1.27.
The performance of MGA to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0337 and a 90 day low of 0.0311. This means the 90 day average was 0.0324. The change for MGA to JPY was 5.37.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malagasy Ariary
|100 JPY
|2,992.69000 MGA
|1000 JPY
|29,926.90000 MGA
|1500 JPY
|44,890.35000 MGA
|2000 JPY
|59,853.80000 MGA
|3000 JPY
|89,780.70000 MGA
|5000 JPY
|149,634.50000 MGA
|5400 JPY
|161,605.26000 MGA
|10000 JPY
|299,269.00000 MGA
|15000 JPY
|448,903.50000 MGA
|20000 JPY
|598,538.00000 MGA
|25000 JPY
|748,172.50000 MGA
|30000 JPY
|897,807.00000 MGA