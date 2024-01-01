500 Malagasy ariaries to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MGA to IDR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Rp3.419 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IDR
1 MGA to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.43113.4363
Low3.39363.3422
Average3.40963.3954
Change0.67%0.49%
1 MGA to IDR stats

The performance of MGA to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4311 and a 30 day low of 3.3936. This means the 30 day average was 3.4096. The change for MGA to IDR was 0.67.

The performance of MGA to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4363 and a 90 day low of 3.3422. This means the 90 day average was 3.3954. The change for MGA to IDR was 0.49.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MGA3.41906 IDR
5 MGA17.09530 IDR
10 MGA34.19060 IDR
20 MGA68.38120 IDR
50 MGA170.95300 IDR
100 MGA341.90600 IDR
250 MGA854.76500 IDR
500 MGA1,709.53000 IDR
1000 MGA3,419.06000 IDR
2000 MGA6,838.12000 IDR
5000 MGA17,095.30000 IDR
10000 MGA34,190.60000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malagasy Ariary
1 IDR0.29248 MGA
5 IDR1.46239 MGA
10 IDR2.92478 MGA
20 IDR5.84956 MGA
50 IDR14.62390 MGA
100 IDR29.24780 MGA
250 IDR73.11950 MGA
500 IDR146.23900 MGA
1000 IDR292.47800 MGA
2000 IDR584.95600 MGA
5000 IDR1,462.39000 MGA
10000 IDR2,924.78000 MGA